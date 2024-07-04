The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Boeing were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,642,519,000 after purchasing an additional 892,446 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.6 %

BA stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.31. 2,764,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,659,858. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

