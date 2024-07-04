The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4,817.89

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,817.89 ($60.94) and traded as low as GBX 4,590 ($58.06). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,620 ($58.44), with a volume of 300,286 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($62.61) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Berkeley Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.
The Berkeley Group Stock Up 1.4 %
The Berkeley Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,185.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Berkeley Group
In other news, insider Rachel Downey acquired 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,712 ($59.60) per share, with a total value of £19,884.64 ($25,151.33). Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.
About The Berkeley Group
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
