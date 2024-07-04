Thalassa (LON:THAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.32

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.32 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 26.90 ($0.34). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 26.90 ($0.34), with a volume of 17,000 shares traded.

Thalassa Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13. The firm has a market cap of £2.11 million, a PE ratio of -240.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.23.

Thalassa Company Profile

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops software for the flying node bespoke seismic sensor system. It engages in the research and development of autonomous underwater vehicles. Thalassa Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

