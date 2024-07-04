Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 3.3% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 320.4% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 31,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.94. 2,454,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,417,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.93.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.