Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,310 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises approximately 1.2% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 665,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,159,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,468,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 47,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3,427.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 42,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $16.80 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

