Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.47.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $246.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

