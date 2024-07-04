TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Given a C$95.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) received a C$95.00 target price from analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.40% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 target price on TerraVest Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.
TerraVest Industries Stock Up 2.3 %
TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of C$214.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TerraVest Industries will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at TerraVest Industries
In other TerraVest Industries news, Director Dale Laniuk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total transaction of C$6,311,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 553 shares in the company, valued at C$41,060.25. In other news, Director Dale Laniuk sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total value of C$6,311,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 553 shares in the company, valued at C$41,060.25. Also, Director Blair Cook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total transaction of C$298,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,827,200. Insiders own 30.22% of the company’s stock.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.
