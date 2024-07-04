Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Position Reduced by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Tenable were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.31. 354,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,668. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,813 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $123,096.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,419,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,183 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

