Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 65,760 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,760 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 78,142 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 231,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 25,077 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 50,478 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 941.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 480,584 shares during the period.

SPTS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,578. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

