Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.68. The stock had a trading volume of 355,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,409. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.57. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $149.06.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.30.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

