Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $877,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 57.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 358.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 104,687 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 116.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 324.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 496,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,576,000 after acquiring an additional 379,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $119.80. 1,812,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,921. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.77 and a 12 month high of $120.80.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Barclays dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

