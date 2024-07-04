Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,610,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,734,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,058. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

