Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $410,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 103,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,426 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,727,000 after buying an additional 32,635 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,278,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $57.53.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.