Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.11% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGMU. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 108,953 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 681.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 97,513 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 110.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,037,000.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

CGMU traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 233,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,090. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $27.22.

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

