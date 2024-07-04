Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 2,258 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,731,000 after buying an additional 20,946,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,750,000 after buying an additional 4,381,387 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,972.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,435,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,771,000 after buying an additional 3,379,211 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,038,000 after buying an additional 2,023,240 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLT stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.80. The stock had a trading volume of 35,513,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,662,848. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $102.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2911 dividend. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

