Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 1,893 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,367. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

