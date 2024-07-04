Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,769 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 2,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $862.66. 814,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,054. The firm has a market cap of $382.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $810.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $744.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $524.63 and a 1-year high of $873.96.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.