Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $173,451,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $145,665,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Snap-on by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,743,000 after purchasing an additional 298,727 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1,416.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 147,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 137,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 31,080.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 74,282 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on
In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Snap-on Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $249.84 and a 52 week high of $298.49.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Snap-on’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Snap-on Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
