TCP Asset Management LLC Purchases 28,051 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TCP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,051 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 14.5% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $554.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,551,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,370. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $554.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.12. The stock has a market cap of $478.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

