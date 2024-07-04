TCP Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TCP Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,427. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.