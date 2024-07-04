TCP Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

TCP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WorthPointe LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 228,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 421,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 33,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFSD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.11. The company had a trading volume of 178,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,940. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

