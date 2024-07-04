TCP Asset Management LLC Acquires 262,911 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1,185.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,911 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $14,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,501 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,838 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,203,000 after purchasing an additional 636,112 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,178.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 549,276 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,881,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $50.89 on Wednesday. 608,144 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

