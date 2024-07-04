TCP Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,125 Shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP)

TCP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAPP. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $12.67. 34,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,159. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90.

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

