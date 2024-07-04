Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.61.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Target alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Stock Down 0.4 %

TGT stock opened at $144.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.41. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Institutional Trading of Target

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Target by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Free Report

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.