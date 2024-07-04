Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,901,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.9 %

TSM traded up $6.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.49. 11,808,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,203,722. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $184.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $946.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

