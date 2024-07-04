Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.69

Shares of Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.69 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 58.01 ($0.73). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 58.80 ($0.74), with a volume of 378,113 shares changing hands.

Sylvania Platinum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a current ratio of 10.92. The company has a market cap of £150.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,148.00, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.53.

Sylvania Platinum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Sylvania Platinum’s payout ratio is 12,000.00%.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

