Sun Pacific (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 1,437 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Sun Pacific Trading Up 30.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

About Sun Pacific

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, government, and other contracting services. In addition, the company engages in waste to energy business.

