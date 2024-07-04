Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) SVP Sells $62,100.00 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,329.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Grant Whitney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $62,883.84.

SNCY stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SNCY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

