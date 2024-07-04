Sui (SUI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.77 Billion

Sui (SUI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Sui coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sui has a total market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $217.10 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sui has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,512,208,504 coins. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,512,208,503.6838884 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.75633068 USD and is down -5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $199,305,540.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

