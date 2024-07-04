Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by FCG Investment Co

FCG Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,049,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after acquiring an additional 642,178 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,369,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after purchasing an additional 223,728 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYK traded down $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $332.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.48. The stock has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.32.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

