Strathcona Resources (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Strathcona Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 83,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 38,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.
Strathcona Resources Company Profile
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. The company has 100% interests in the Cactus Lake property located to the south of Macklin, Saskatchewan; the Winter property located to the northwest of Unity, Saskatchewan; and the Court property located to the southeast of Kerrobert, Saskatchewan.
