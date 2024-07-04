STP Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $79.13 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $79.13 million and $3.04 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STP has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001048 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,242.23 or 1.00001623 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00069603 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04077174 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $4,596,131.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.