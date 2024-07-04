StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

MRO opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 2.19. The business's 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 87,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 102,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

