StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 251,276 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
