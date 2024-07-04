StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.58. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 251,276 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

