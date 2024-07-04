StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CARA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 174.15% and a negative net margin of 723.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

