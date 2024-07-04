StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

ENG opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 9,826.93% and a negative net margin of 31.57%.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

