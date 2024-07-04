Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Gauzy in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get Gauzy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GAUZ

Gauzy Price Performance

Gauzy Company Profile

Shares of Gauzy stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. Gauzy has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.

(Get Free Report)

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gauzy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gauzy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.