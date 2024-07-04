Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Gauzy in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.
Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
