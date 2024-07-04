Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $88.42 million and $2.04 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,350.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.36 or 0.00618650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00119597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00037422 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00274948 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00043541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00070663 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 465,644,658 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

