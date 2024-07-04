State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $62.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,860. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

