State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 15,680 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,680 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Electric were worth $28,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

General Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,271,091. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $178.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

