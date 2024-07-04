State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,515 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $23,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 60,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,561,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,834,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FICO stock traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,525.48. 71,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,769. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $776.63 and a 1 year high of $1,541.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.28, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,339.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,268.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

