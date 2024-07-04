State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 14,975 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,704,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,290 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,958,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,600,000 after acquiring an additional 497,916 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,074,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,366,000 after acquiring an additional 495,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 793.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 325,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,156,000 after acquiring an additional 288,984 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIG. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.60. 1,103,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $105.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

