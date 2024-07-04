State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,444,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $297.10. 1,007,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,827. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $348.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.32. The company has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

