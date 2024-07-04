State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,174,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,024,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $416.76. 135,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.27 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $421.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

