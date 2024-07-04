State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.84 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

KEYS traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.33. 587,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,456. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.37.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

