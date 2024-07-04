State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Marriott International by 845.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. Argus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.17. The stock had a trading volume of 865,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,806. The company has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.24 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

