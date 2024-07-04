State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,080. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $129.52. The stock had a trading volume of 935,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,410. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.10. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on YUM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

