State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,670 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $17,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $112.82 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.