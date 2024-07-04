Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust makes up approximately 2.7% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,447,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,997,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,237,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,276,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 836.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 437,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 391,087 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.93. 895,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,679. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STWD. Raymond James lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.