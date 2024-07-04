Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $33,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.26. 4,906,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,392,467. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

